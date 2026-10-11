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Home / Delhi / Three senior Delhi Police officers lead from the front, strategise security

Three senior Delhi Police officers lead from the front, strategise security

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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An officer briefs police personnel during the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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As Delhi witnessed heightened security arrangements amid protests in the Capital, three senior police officers were at the centre of the operational strategy — Special Commissioner of Police Neeraj Thakur, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad and Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

While Thakur provided overall supervision, Prasad and Sharma led the charge on the ground, coordinating security arrangements in and around high-security New Delhi district, where the movement of protesters, traffic management and protection of sensitive locations posed significant challenges.

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Neeraj Thakur: Overall supervision

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A 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre IPS officer, Thakur serves as Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Zone-II, responsible for overseeing law-and-order arrangements in his jurisdiction.

Nupur Prasad: Coordination at the range level

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Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad was among the senior officers leading the operational response in New Delhi district. A 2007-batch AGMUT-cadre IPS officer, she has handled a range of sensitive policing assignments during her career, including security arrangements for major public events and complex investigations.

Her experience includes overseeing security arrangements for Delhi University elections and Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. She has also served in the Central Bureau of Investigation, where she led a team investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As Joint CP (New Delhi), Prasad’s role in the protest day arrangements involved leadership at the range level, with field deployment and coordination crucial to implementing the broader security plan.

Sachin Sharma: On the front line in a demanding district

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, who took charge of New Delhi district following a police reshuffle in March 2026, was at the forefront of ground-level policing.

Sharma has to navigate the competing demands of maintaining law and order, regulating public gatherings, ensuring the security of sensitive locations and minimising disruption to residents, office-goers and commuters.

During a protest in July, Dipke sharply criticised Sharma’s handling of the crowd and the police restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Comparing Sharma controversially to General Dyer, Dipke accused the police of using heavy-handed tactics against demonstrators.

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