Three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead
The building houses multiple shops
A 46-year-old man died after a three-storey building collapsed in the Bada Hindu Rao area in the early hours of Friday, a fire services official said.
The body of Manoj Sharma was found in the debris, he said, adding a call about the collapse was received at 1.56 am.
The building housed multiple shops, the Delhi Fire Services official said.
