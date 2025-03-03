DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Three wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Delhi 

Three wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Delhi 

One accused injured in exchange of fire with police
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Three criminals wanted in a murder case were arrested following an encounter with police near Prembari Nala in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday.

During the exchange of fire one of the accused, identified as Sahil, sustained a bullet injury in his leg, they said.

The accused were wanted in a murder case and were on the run, police said. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper