Three wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Delhi
One accused injured in exchange of fire with police
Three criminals wanted in a murder case were arrested following an encounter with police near Prembari Nala in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday.
During the exchange of fire one of the accused, identified as Sahil, sustained a bullet injury in his leg, they said.
The accused were wanted in a murder case and were on the run, police said. Further details are awaited.
