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The protesters carried the Tibetan national flag and ran towards the venue when they were stopped by the Delhi Police officials and detained. Visuals showed some of them being dragged by the police.

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The protest was held under the banner of the Tibetan Youth Congress, which said it condemned Xi Jinping’s visit to India due to major human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), systemic violence and suppression of Tibetan language, religion and culture.

Those detained were taken to four police stations: Mandawali, Ashok Vihar, Madhu Vihar and Gazipur.

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The police had also detained on Friday three students from the Students for Free Tibet, who climbed poles inside an underpass near Pragati Maidan and waved anti-Xi flags.

The police later put under house arrest the organisation’s national director, Tenzin Passang. An accountant, a media person from Tibet Radio and an Indian student were also detained.

The three students have remained in Tihar Jail since then after a magistrate ordered their preventive detention until September 14.