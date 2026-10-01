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Home / Delhi / Tibetan youth activists detained during protest outside Chinese Embassy in Delhi

Tibetan youth activists detained during protest outside Chinese Embassy in Delhi

Dozens detained as Tibetan group protests China’s policies in Tibet on 77th founding anniversary

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The protest was held in front of the Chinese Embassy as part of the TYC’s campaign to draw international attention to its position on Tibet and China’s policies in the region. Representative image: iStock
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Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) staged a protest outside the Chinese Embassy here on Thursday against the 77th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, with dozens of protesters being detained by the Delhi Police.

The protest was organised to highlight what the TYC described as the Tibetan people’s continued struggle for freedom and justice and to draw attention to China’s policies in Tibet.

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The organisation alleged that China had denied fundamental rights to Tibetans and suppressed their distinct identity and culture. It also criticised what it described as the continued occupation and political control of Tibet.

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The TYC condemned what it called China’s assertion of sovereignty and political control over Tibet, East Turkistan, Southern Mongolia and Manchuria.

“Tibet is never part of China and will never be,” the organisation said, alleging that the incorporation of Tibet followed a “forced invasion” of the erstwhile independent state.

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The TYC further said that Chinese laws and policies would not erase Tibetans’ historical claims, identity or their stated aspiration to determine their political future.

The protest was held in front of the Chinese Embassy as part of the TYC’s campaign to draw international attention to its position on Tibet and China’s policies in the region.

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