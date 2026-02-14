Tight security measures in place ahead of AI summit

Security measures were heightened in the national capital for the much-awaited India-AI Impact Summit that will be held at Bharat Mandapam here from February 16 to 20, the police said.

Advertisement

A multi-agency security arrangement has been deployed in the city for the summit that will see participation from 20 countries, including head of states.

Advertisement

Nearly 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure robust security for the five-day event.

Advertisement

According to the police, officers, personnel from almost all districts of Delhi have been mobilised, with each district contributing between 800 and 1,000 personnel for summit-related duties.

“Security deployment began nearly a week ahead of the event to allow adequate familiarisation with routes, venues and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Police have also constituted a specially designed AI Impact Summit cell to ensure seamless coordination among various units and agencies involved in the security exercise,” the officer said.

Advertisement

An impact cell will function as a central coordination hub for security planning, intelligence sharing, traffic management and real-time response during the summit, the officer said.

Traffic management will be another key focus area during the summit period. Nearly 5,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement and manage diversions. Special arrangements have also been made for emergency medical response. The police said several ambulances will remain on standby along VVIP movement routes at all times.

Moreover, the traffic management strategy also focuses on 34 schools within a 5-km radius of the venue, of which 10 will serve as Board exam centres for nearly 3,000 students.

Dedicated nodal officers from the Education Department and the Delhi Traffic Police will work with schools to manage movement and ensure students reach on time despite diversions.

Officials have prepared alternative routes and diversions to minimise delays, advising people to use corridors like Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan-Ashram, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in place of usual central city routes.