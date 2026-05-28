icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Tight vigil in Delhi as capital celebrates Eid-ul-Adha

Tight vigil in Delhi as capital celebrates Eid-ul-Adha

Personnel from central armed police forces have also been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams in several districts

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Police officials outside the Jama Masjid, gate no 3, during the Eid-ul-Adha namaz in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

The Delhi Police has put in place unprecedented security arrangements across sensitive areas of the national capital in view of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations being observed on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to officials, the Delhi Police has been placed on high alert to ensure communal harmony and maintain law and order across the city during the festival. Personnel from central armed police forces have also been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams in several districts.

Advertisement

Police said that around 60 companies of central police forces, which had earlier been stationed in Delhi for the proposed India-Africa Forum Summit, have now been redeployed for security duties after the summit was postponed. These forces have been strategically deployed in communally sensitive and high-footfall areas across the capital.

Advertisement

As part of enhanced security measures, route marches involving local police and central forces have been conducted in several sensitive localities, including the Jama Masjid area and Prem Nagar in Rohini. The Special Branch of Delhi Police is also maintaining close surveillance and monitoring the situation across districts.

Police officials said night patrolling has been intensified in various parts of the city to prevent any untoward incidents and to reassure residents ahead of the festival.

Advertisement

To ensure public cooperation in maintaining peace, senior Delhi Police officials have held a series of meetings with Aman Committees, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations and religious leaders at the local level.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional DCPs in districts including Outer-North, North-East, Dwarka, South-West and North-West have appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully and maintain communal harmony. Citizens have also been urged to immediately inform police authorities about any suspicious activity or attempts to spread unrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava appealed to residents to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with mutual respect, peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, special police teams have also been constituted to monitor social media platforms round the clock to ensure immediate action against inflammatory posts, rumours or misinformation that could disturb public order.

Delhi Police officials said adequate deployment has been ensured at religious places, markets and other crowded locations to facilitate smooth celebrations across the capital.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts