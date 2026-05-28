Tight vigil in Delhi as capital celebrates Eid-ul-Adha

The Delhi Police has put in place unprecedented security arrangements across sensitive areas of the national capital in view of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations being observed on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to officials, the Delhi Police has been placed on high alert to ensure communal harmony and maintain law and order across the city during the festival. Personnel from central armed police forces have also been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams in several districts.

Advertisement

Police said that around 60 companies of central police forces, which had earlier been stationed in Delhi for the proposed India-Africa Forum Summit, have now been redeployed for security duties after the summit was postponed. These forces have been strategically deployed in communally sensitive and high-footfall areas across the capital.

Advertisement

As part of enhanced security measures, route marches involving local police and central forces have been conducted in several sensitive localities, including the Jama Masjid area and Prem Nagar in Rohini. The Special Branch of Delhi Police is also maintaining close surveillance and monitoring the situation across districts.

Police officials said night patrolling has been intensified in various parts of the city to prevent any untoward incidents and to reassure residents ahead of the festival.

Advertisement

To ensure public cooperation in maintaining peace, senior Delhi Police officials have held a series of meetings with Aman Committees, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations and religious leaders at the local level.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional DCPs in districts including Outer-North, North-East, Dwarka, South-West and North-West have appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully and maintain communal harmony. Citizens have also been urged to immediately inform police authorities about any suspicious activity or attempts to spread unrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava appealed to residents to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with mutual respect, peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, special police teams have also been constituted to monitor social media platforms round the clock to ensure immediate action against inflammatory posts, rumours or misinformation that could disturb public order.

Delhi Police officials said adequate deployment has been ensured at religious places, markets and other crowded locations to facilitate smooth celebrations across the capital.