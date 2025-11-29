Time to stand by HAL amid Tejas crash

Last week’s crash involving an indigenous Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai air show led to the death of an Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal. It triggered debates among strategic circles about domestic aerospace sector capabilities.

However, for now, it would be imprudent to apportion blame on the IAF, the deceased pilot or the public sector plane-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

It is the time for policymakers and strategic thinkers to maturely face the reality, stand by the HAL and back it while not getting bogged down by the crash. The IAF did not ground its fleet of 36 Tejas jets for preventive checks and it was seen as a signal of faith in the jet that has seen just two crashes in 23 years since it’s flown for testing and IAF operations.

Planes of leading aviation giants have crashed in the past. Military aviation, that too aerobatic displays - like the one being carried out by Wing Co Syal at Dubai - are fraught with risks. In August, a US-made F-16 jet had crashed under similar circumstances at an air show in Poland.

Assure HAL

It is time to assure the HAL, which holds the key to future of military aviation in India. The Ministry of Defence has a majority stake in the HAL, a publicly listed company.

Standing by the HAL is not about ignoring any faults, it should entail accountability and also maintaining a long-term view of the growing military-industrial complex. Imported fighters jets can fill the capability gaps, but indigenous projects ensure technological sovereignty.

Inherent drawbacks of any public sector company plague the HAL that is often criticised for slow speed of production. However, to correct the HAL, its supply chain and other issues need hard decisions from the MoD. It should make the HAL produce enough planes and helicopters with global standards and with speeds that can benchmark with international competitors.

A setback like the one in Dubai needs transparent investigations — not panic or a search for scapegoats. The Tejas programme needs not just steady funding that is done by the MoD, it also needs critical oversight on production.

HAL holds key to future

The HAL, with its decades of experience, has the capacity to learn and adapt to the needs for producing almost 450 fourth generation jets over the next 15 years.

The HAL has struggled to meet promised delivery numbers due to shortfalls in imported components, especially engines from US company General Electric. The IAF roadmap for 2047 talks about staying ahead of the technology curve by investing in R&D on engines, radars, avionics and missiles.

The IAF assessment is that it needs 30-40 new jets annually to be relevant. The roadmap intends to expand the IAF’s fighter squadron strength to approximately 57-60 — each having 16-18 planes, which translates to a formidable fleet of almost 1,000-1,200 combat aircraft. This expansion is crucial to counter a two-front collusive threat from Pakistan and China.

This would include a major role for the HAL, including producing versions of the Tejas — the Mark 1A and Mark 2. Some 300-340 such jets are needed. Another 100 jets are needed for the Navy. The MoD has already placed an order of 180 Tejas Mark 1A jets. The Tejas Mark 2 is expected to fly in two years from now, while the naval jet is coming up.

Another 180-200 planes will be the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth multirole combat aircraft.

The immediate plan to upgrade the existing fleet of Sukhoi 30MKI jets will again involve the HAL. The IAF has some 270 of these Russian-origin jets, which would be upgraded with advanced avionics, weaponry and electronic warfare suites to maintain their combat edge.