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Home / Delhi / Timeless ties: Rakhi celebrations bring Delhi together

Timeless ties: Rakhi celebrations bring Delhi together

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan.
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CM celebrates with underprivileged children

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with underprivileged schoolchildren at the Mukhymantri Jan Sewa Sadan. The programme saw the children tie rakhis on Gupta’s wrist, after which the CM spoke to them about their dreams and aspirations.

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During the interaction, the CM assured the children that the Delhi Government would extend its support to them through various initiatives aimed at promoting their education and well-being.

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Traffic cops tie rakhi to responsible commuters

The traffic police marked Raksha Bandhan with a special road safety campaign called “Rakhi Ka Waada, Suraksha Ka Iraada”, urging motorists to follow traffic rules and make road safety a habit.

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As part of the campaign, road users found complying with traffic rules were appreciated by the police. Female traffic personnel tied rakhis to responsible commuters as a symbolic gesture of safety and protection.

The police stressed the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, obeying traffic signals and avoiding mobile phone use while driving.

L-G Sandhu marks festival with women security personnel at Lok Niwas

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Lok Niwas on Friday, joining people across the city in marking a festival centered on familial bonds, trust and affection.

The occasion took a personal turn at the Lieutenant Governor’s residence when women personnel from his security team tied rakhi to him. Sandhu later described the moment as one that reflected the wider meaning of the festival.

“A touching moment at Lok Niwas Delhi today, as women from my security team tied rakhi, filling the day with warmth, affection and joy,” he said in a post on X.

The gesture brought together the ceremonial setting of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence and the more personal tradition associated with Raksha Bandhan, when a rakhi is tied as a symbol of affection and trust.

Sandhu said the gesture from the women personnel captured the spirit of Raksha Bandhan and underlined the importance of bonds that extend beyond individual relationships.

He said the women’s heartfelt gesture beautifully captured the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of love, trust, and togetherness and a reminder that these bonds strengthen our sense of community beyond individual relationships.

The Lieutenant Governor also extended his warm wishes to people on the festival.

CM Rekha Gupta also celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and greeted people on the occasion, as Delhi marked the festival with public figures joining citizens in extending their greetings.

For Sandhu, however, the celebration at Lok Niwas was marked by the participation of the women personnel assigned to his security team, turning a formal setting into a moment of personal warmth on the festival.

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