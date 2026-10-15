Timely, lawful measures averted major public order situation in capital: Delhi Police to SC

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has told the Supreme Court that timely, proportionate and lawful measures taken by the police helped avert a major public order situation during the recent protests in the national capital.

The Police Commissioner, who tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the apex court in a contempt case, said that preventive measures undertaken on October 10, when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gave a protest call, were based on intelligence inputs and an assessment of the prevailing and ever-changing ground situation.

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In an affidavit filed in the top court, Kumar referred to the steps taken by the police administration, including regulation of Metro rail services in Delhi.

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"These measures were directed towards maintaining peace and tranquillity and preventing any disturbance of public order in the national capital," he said.

The efforts made, and the actions taken by the police, deserve to be viewed in the context of the fact that Delhi is the capital of the country and that every national capital carries its own sensitivities, the commissioner said.

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"No police administration can permit any breach of public order in the national capital, particularly when a call is given by an organisation with a recent history of mob violence, destruction of public and private property, and incidents resulting in injuries to several individuals and the subsequent events of October 6, 7 and 8," the affidavit said.

"Notwithstanding the bona fide efforts of the police administration, an incorrect narrative is being sought to be propagated regarding the actions taken by it," it said.

The affidavit was filed in a contempt case over alleged violation of the apex court's direction to ensure no "complete prohibition" on Metro and train services in Delhi in view of the October 10 protest.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

On October 11, the apex court said the petitioners, who alleged violations of the top court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi due to the protest, have made out a "prima facie" case.

The Bench had issued notices to Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara.

The CJP had given the protest call on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.