Timely stroke care can prevent lasting brain damage, stress experts at AIIMS

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The CME, organised by the Department of Neurology at AIIMS New Delhi on August 6, was conducted by the Indian Stroke Association on the theme, “Expanding Stroke Care in India: From Prevention to Advanced Treatment.” The programme also marked 100 years of cerebral angiography, a procedure used to examine the blood vessels of the brain, and paid tributeS to its pioneer, Egaz Moniz.

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The discussions placed focus not only on treating patients after a stroke, but also on identifying risks earlier and ensuring that patients reach the right level of care without delay.

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AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Nikhil Tandon said stroke medicine could no longer be limited to identifying neurological weakness and other symptoms. He said the focus had shifted towards preserving brain function.

He said the prevention and treatment of stroke were a collective responsibility, and that the healthcare system should aim not only to treat the damage caused by a stroke but also to protect brain function.

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The emphasis on early action was also reflected in the discussion on how stroke care should be organised beyond major hospitals.

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, stressed the importance of prevention, early identification and timely referral of stroke patients.

She called for the screening of stroke risk factors through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and for training ASHAs, auxiliary nurse midwives, community health officers and medical officers to recognise and respond to stroke risks.

She also stressed the need to strengthen referrals between primary healthcare facilities and specialised treatment centres through a hub and spoke model. The approach would link facilities providing initial care with centres equipped to provide specialist treatment.

The need to build stroke care as a wider health system, rather than leaving it concentrated in advanced hospitals, was also highlighted by Dr Srinivas, ex-director of the institute, and newly nominated member of NITI Aayog.

He said prevention, early detection, emergency treatment, rehabilitation and community awareness all needed to be strengthened together. Referring to the brain health initiative being run in 12 aspirational districts, he stressed the importance of multidisciplinary cooperation.

Dr Srinivas also said schoolchildren could play an important role in spreading awareness about stroke, bringing prevention and recognition closer to communities.

The discussions then turned to the availability of advanced treatment, particularly procedures used when patients require intervention beyond conventional medical care.

Dr Shailesh B Gaikwad, head of the Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS Delhi and head of the departments of Neuroimaging and Interventional Neuroradiology, stressed the need to expand interventional stroke treatment facilities across the country.

He also called for greater promotion of indigenous manufacturing of neurovascular devices. During the programme, he shared his experience in stroke intervention and carotid stenting.

The CME brought together experts including Dr Manjari Tripathi, head of the Department of Neurology at institute, Dr Achal K Srivastava, Indian Stroke Association president Dr Vikram Huded and Dr Arvind Sharma.

The discussions covered the full chain of stroke care, from preventing risk factors and recognising symptoms early to ensuring timely referral, providing advanced treatment and supporting patients through rehabilitation.

The central concern running through the programme was the time lost between the onset of a stroke and the patient reaching appropriate care. Experts stressed that strengthening services at the primary healthcare level, improving referral links and expanding advanced treatment facilities would be essential to making stroke care more effective across India.

The message from the meeting was, therefore, broader than the treatment available at a specialised hospital. For a patient experiencing a stroke, the ability of the health system to recognise the emergency early, move the patient quickly through the referral chain and provide the required treatment can determine how much brain function can ultimately be preserved.