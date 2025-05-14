Tiranga Yatra celebrates valour of armed forces in Op Sindoor

Thousands of Delhi residents, along with top BJP leaders, participated in a massive Tiranga Yatra from Kartavya Path to the National War Memorial here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Citizens for National Security, the march was held in support of India’s military action under Operation Sindoor and the government’s assertive response to Pakistan.

The rally saw the participation of several senior BJP leaders, including BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Other prominent figures included Delhi Government Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, former MLAs and councillors and top functionaries of the Delhi BJP.

The event drew people from all walks of life —scouts, NCC cadets, lawyers, doctors, and representatives of various civil society groups—many of them waving the national flag in solidarity.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Yatra was a show of unity and support for the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Our soldiers have delivered a strong message to Pakistan that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response,” she said. Gupta said the national flag represents more than patriotism. It symbolises courage and resilience.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of politicising national security and aligning with narratives that undermine India’s defence forces.

“Those who once questioned the surgical strikes are today raising doubts over Operation Sindoor. They were anti-national then and remain so now,” he said, referring to AAP leaders’ recent statements questioning the government’s stance on the ceasefire.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh echoed these sentiments, declaring that “India has changed”. He emphasised that the new India wants peace but is fully prepared to eliminate terrorism at its root. “Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand. The illusion of ‘terror and trade’ is over. Operation Sindoor is paused, not ended,” he said, underlining that any future talks with Pakistan would only revolve around Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or dismantling terror networks.

Chugh described the recent military strikes across the border as a defining moment for India on the global stage. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India entered Pakistani territory and dismantled terror camps of Jaish, Lashkar and Hizbul,” he added.

The Tiranga Yatra concluded at the National War Memorial with a tribute to fallen soldiers. Leaders and citizens alike pledged their continued support for India’s fight against terrorism and the defence of national honour.