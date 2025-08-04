DT
PT
Home / Delhi / TMC chief slams Delhi Police for referring Bengali as ‘Bangladeshi national language’

TMC chief slams Delhi Police for referring Bengali as ‘Bangladeshi national language’

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the Delhi Police for referring to the Bengali language as “Bangladeshi national language” in a purported letter, alleging that it was “insulting, anti-national and unconstitutional”.

However, no clarification came from the Delhi Police till the filing of the news.

The Trinamool chief shared a letter purportedly written by the Lodhi Colony police station and was addressed to the Banga Bhawan in Delhi with the subject line reading “Translation of documents containing text written in Bangladeshi language”.

The purported letter was written by the police to apprise the Banga Bhawan of the arrest of eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals illegally living in India without any valid documents.

See now how the Delhi Police, under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as “Bangladeshi” language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!” She posted on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha posted on X, “Dear @DelhiPolice ..... We express our ‘sincerest gratitude’ for enlightening/educating us about the existence of such a ‘language’. On a serious note...please stop being the willing-partner in the ‘Dog-whistle’ politics of the regime. Jai Hind.”

