Home / Delhi / TN Bhawan gets hoax bomb threat

TN Bhawan gets hoax bomb threat

Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, Central Delhi, on Saturday received a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax by officials. Following the threat, emergency teams from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the Delhi Police reached the site....
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
People wait outside Tamil Nadu Bhawan at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, Central Delhi, on Saturday received a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax by officials.

Following the threat, emergency teams from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the Delhi Police reached the site. They evacuated premises as a precautionary measure.

A thorough search operation was conducted. However, no suspicious objects was found during the search. Consequently, officials declared the call a hoax.

A police official confirmed that a complaint has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat.

The authorities are examining the possibility of a connection between this hoax and previous similar incidents in the region. The incident is part of an alarming trend of hoax bomb threats causing panic in the national capital.

On February 7, St Stephen’s College and two schools — one in Delhi and another in Noida —received bomb threats via email, which also turned out to be false alarms.

Since May last year, a series of hoax bomb threats have targeted educational institutions, hospitals and other public spaces in Delhi-NCR, leading to heightened security measures.

