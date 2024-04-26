To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign song titled “Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge”, aiming to generate sympathy in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.

The over two-minute long song, penned and sung in rap style by Timarpur MLA and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, was launched by the party leaders at the AAP headquarters.

The song likened the current BJP-led Central Government to a ‘dictatorial regime’ and highlighted issues such as unemployment, inflation and alleged conspiracies targeting Opposition leaders, including Kejriwal.

The anthem sets the stage for the third phase of the party’s campaign, slated to commence on April 27. The AAP plans to engage with the electorate through various platforms, including messages from Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and senior leaders like Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who will lead election meetings and door-to-door campaigns nationwide.

During the launch, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh reserved a chair for Kejriwal, emphasising the alleged dictatorial nature of the current government, which has incarcerated the three-time elected CM. Singh highlighted the party’s achievements under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Singh condemned the BJP’s tactics, labelling them as “dacoits and robbers of democracy” who seek to usurp the votes of the people and undermine elected opposition governments.

AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said the party successfully delivered Kejriwal’s message to around seven lakh households. “After the door-to-door campaign, we have started the ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ and ‘Sankalp Sabha’ campaign in the second phase.

