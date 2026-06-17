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Home / Delhi / To curb pollution, Delhi may allow only BS-VI vehicles from July

To curb pollution, Delhi may allow only BS-VI vehicles from July

Proposal discussed at NCR Regional Plan-2041 meeting

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI
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In a major step towards curbing vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), discussions at the NCR Planning Board meeting on Tuesday included a proposal to allow only BS-VI compliant vehicles to enter the Delhi region from July this year.

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The proposal surfaced during the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as member states discussed measures to address rising environmental challenges alongside the Regional Plan-2041.

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The Tribune has learnt through its ministry sources that restricting the entry of older vehicles formed part of wider deliberations on reducing transport-related emissions in the NCR, one of the country’s most polluted urban regions.

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Briefing the media after the meeting, Khattar also highlighted the proposed Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air-Pollution and Network Emission (Parivartan) scheme, an incentive-based programme aimed at phasing out older vehicles across NCR states.

The scheme envisages voluntary replacement and scrapping of BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles, with implementation expected through participating states. Officials indicated that the initiative is intended to complement broader efforts to improve air quality while preparing the region for future population growth.

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The discussion assumes significance as the NCR prepares for a population that could touch nearly 15 crore under the Regional Plan-2041 framework, increasing pressure on transport networks and environmental resources.

Alongside measures targeting vehicle emissions, the Planning Board discussed a range of interventions including expansion of public transport systems, Regional Rapid Transit System corridors and creation of new urban growth centres to reduce dependence on Delhi and shorten daily commutes.

Officials said pollution mitigation remains a key pillar of future planning for the NCR, with transport reforms expected to play a central role in improving air quality across the region.

While no formal timeline was announced for the implementation, discussions at the meeting indicate that stricter vehicle norms are likely to form an important part of the NCR’s long-term environmental strategy.

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