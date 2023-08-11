 Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year : The Tribune India

  • Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Prohibited products include packed/unpacked items

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena has extended the ban on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including gutkha and paan masala, in Delhi for a further period of one year, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Notification soon

  • The Food Safety Department of the Delhi Government will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following the approval by Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena
  • The move will prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of tobacco (flavoured, scented or mixed with any addictive) and going by the name or form of gutka, paan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, etc

The L-G said tobacco products are now affecting children and youngsters and this menace should be contained for the future generation, they said.

He stressed that the notification needs to be enforced strictly and no lackadaisical attitude towards its enforcement in the city will be tolerated.

The Food Safety Department will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following approval by the L-G, an official said.

“This move will prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of tobacco (flavoured, scented or mixed with any addictive) and going by the name or form of gutka, paan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra or otherwise by whosoever,” he said.

These banned products include packed or unpacked tobacco products and the ban will remain enforced for further one year, the official added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, has prohibited and restricted sale of products containing tobacco and nicotine to be used as ingredients in any food products.

“The Lt Governor, while invoking his powers provided under Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution of India, has issued these orders banning tobacco products, (gutkha/paan masala) giving utmost importance to the issue of public health and in light of rising number of oral cancer cases in the capital,” the official said.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had also affirmed a ban imposed by the food safety commissioner on manufacture, storage and sale of gutka, paan masala, flavoured tobacco and similar products in the national capital, he said.

The Delhi Government had imposed a ban on sale, purchase and even storage of all forms of chewable tobacco including “guktha, khaini and zarda” in the national capital in 2015.

