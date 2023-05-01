Toddler run over by tractor in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

A two-year-old boy was mowed down allegedly by a tractor while he was playing outside his house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Sunday, the police said.

The tractor driver, identified as Idris Khan, was arrested from the spot, they said.

Around 1:40 pm, the boy was playing outside his house near Delhi Darbar Road in Bhajanpura when he was run over by the tractor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.