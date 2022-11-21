Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

New Delhi, November 20
Led by BJP president JP Nadda, senior leaders and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states participated in a campaign ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ under which 14 roadshows were held in the Capital today.
14 roadshows organised
The people of Delhi are tired of the Kejriwal-led government, which is mired in corruption. The gathering at the BJP’s 14 roadshows indicate that the party will be blessed by the public in the poll. JP Nadda, BJP President
The leaders who participated in the campaign included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, CMs Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and the seven Lok Sabha members representing Delhi.
Addressing the gathering, the BJP leaders attacked AAP while the Congress didn’t receive any mention.
Nadda held his roadshow in Sangam Vihar area of the city. He said, “The people of Delhi are tired of the Kejriwal-led government, which is mired in corruption. The gathering here indicates that the BJP will be blessed by the public in the election.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the roadshow at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. He was accompanied by several of the senior leaders of the BJP state unit and party candidates contesting from different wards in the area.
The Haryana CM was seen leading the campaign in the Shalimar Bagh locality. The Assam CM held the roadshow in the Ghonda area and said the energy and the enthusiasm among the public indicated the result of the election.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir held a roadshow in Madawali area, while Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi participated in the campaign in the Greater Kailash area.
The elections to the 250-ward MCD will be held on December 4, while votes will be counted on December 7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...
Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India
He is a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...