 Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena : The Tribune India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Led by BJP president JP Nadda, senior leaders and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states participated in a campaign ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ under which 14 roadshows were held in the Capital today.

14 roadshows organised

The people of Delhi are tired of the Kejriwal-led government, which is mired in corruption. The gathering at the BJP’s 14 roadshows indicate that the party will be blessed by the public in the poll. JP Nadda, BJP President

The leaders who participated in the campaign included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, CMs Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and the seven Lok Sabha members representing Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP leaders attacked AAP while the Congress didn’t receive any mention.

Nadda held his roadshow in Sangam Vihar area of the city. He said, “The people of Delhi are tired of the Kejriwal-led government, which is mired in corruption. The gathering here indicates that the BJP will be blessed by the public in the election.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the roadshow at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. He was accompanied by several of the senior leaders of the BJP state unit and party candidates contesting from different wards in the area.

The Haryana CM was seen leading the campaign in the Shalimar Bagh locality. The Assam CM held the roadshow in the Ghonda area and said the energy and the enthusiasm among the public indicated the result of the election.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir held a roadshow in Madawali area, while Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi participated in the campaign in the Greater Kailash area.

The elections to the 250-ward MCD will be held on December 4, while votes will be counted on December 7.

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India

He is a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...


