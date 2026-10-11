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Home / Delhi / Top CJP leaders released on condition they will not breach peace for one year

Top CJP leaders released on condition they will not breach peace for one year

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:53 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke interacts with party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande as they leave for Delhi ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar, in Mumbai on Saturday. ANI/File
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Top Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been released from Delhi Police detention, subject to a condition that they will not breach peace and tranquillity for the next one year.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh shared the development on Sunday while working to secure the release of her colleagues.

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The party leaders are expected to speak in detail later in the day about the circumstances of their detention and the conditions imposed for their release.

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The release comes after the Delhi Police cited alleged violations of previous undertakings to deny permission for the CJP’s October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The police had said the party violated the conditions under which it was permitted to hold a protest at the venue on July 20. They had also cited the party’s failure to apply within the mandatory 10-day notice period for the proposed agitation.

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The three leaders were produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at around 9 am on Sunday. The magistrate imposed conditions on their release, including that they must not engage in any activity that breaches peace and tranquillity for one year.

The CJP had planned the October 10 demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities. Several party members and supporters were detained ahead of the proposed protest.

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