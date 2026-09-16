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Home / Delhi / Top court deadline prompts HC to appoint two women members to Bar Council

Top court deadline prompts HC to appoint two women members to Bar Council

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has appointed senior advocates Sonia Mathur and Monica Arora as the two women members of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

A letter to this effect was issued by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj. The appointments have been made to complete the constitution of the BCD in compliance with an order passed by the Supreme Court on September 2.

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“I am directed to refer to your letter No. 183/Gen/SF/2026 dated 05.09.2026 on the above subject and to convey that Hon’ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to nominate Ms Sonia Mathur, Senior Advocate…and Ms Monika Arora, Advocate…as women members, Bar Council of Delhi…,” the letter says.

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What did the Supreme Court direct?

In its order, the Supreme Court directed that the two women members to be included in the BCD should be nominated by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from among former women judges of the High Court or senior women members of the Bar with a good reputation.

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In a subsequent direction, the Chief Justice was asked to complete the process of inducting the two women members into the BCD within two weeks.

The appointments of Mathur and Arora now fulfil that requirement and complete the process directed by the Supreme Court.

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