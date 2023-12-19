Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

PTI

New Delhi, December 18

The Supreme Court has dismissed the bail application of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The accused had sought bail on health grounds.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti perused the report of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which said Mahendru was not suffering from any serious ailment.

The top court had on December 11 asked the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Mahendru, who claimed he was suffering from various ailments, including back and knee problems.

The Bench had also asked the AIIMS to specify in its report whether he requires any treatment and if it can be provided in jail.

On December 15, having considered the medical report, the Bench told senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who was appearing for Mahendru, “Now, we have a report of AIIMS. It says there is nothing serious.”

“What kind of report is this? Doctors have given their report without even doing the MRI scan,” Dave retorted.

The Bench curtly told Dave it is not going to doubt the report of the premier hospital.

Mahendru was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 28, 2022 in the money laundering case.

Mahendru was accused of having earned huge profits totalling around Rs 192 crore against a meagre investment of Rs 15 crore in his firm M/s Indo Spirits. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called it the proceeds of crime. — PTI

Another gets 2-week interim bail

A court here on Monday allowed two-week interim bail to Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, due to his wife’s illness. Special Judge MK Nagpal granted the relief to Pillai after his lawyer filed an application claiming Pillai's wife has to undergo a surgical procedure.

#Supreme Court