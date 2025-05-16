DT
Top Delhi government officers shifted as part of AGMUT cadre reshuffle

Top Delhi government officers shifted as part of AGMUT cadre reshuffle

The reshuffle by the Ministry of Home Affairs includes transfers of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM May 16, 2025 IST
File photo
Several top bureaucrats of the Delhi government, including two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary, were shifted to other states and Union Territories in a major reshuffle of the AGMUT cadre by the Home Ministry on Friday.

Ashish Chandra Verma, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre serving as additional chief secretary of the Finance and Revenue departments of the Delhi government, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Forest, Anil Kumar Singh, was also transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, while Principal Secretary of the Vigilance Department, Sudhir Kumar, was transferred to Mizoram. Singh is a 1995 batch officer and Kumar a 1999 batch officer.

Special Secretary of Home, KM Uppu, a 2009 batch officer, and Special Secretary of Transport, a 2008 batch officer, were transferred to Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, a 2005 batch officer, who served as divisional commissioner in Kashmir, was transferred to Delhi; Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch officer, will return to the national capital where she earlier served in various capacities, after her transfer from Andaman and Nicobar.

Other AGMUT cadre IAS officers transferred from Delhi included Chanchal Yadav, Vinod Kavle — both 2008 batch officers — and Navin SL, a 2012 batch officer. Arun Kumar Mishra, a 2012 batch officer, was transferred from Goa to Delhi. Other AGMUT cadre IAS officers transferred to Delhi from different states and UTs include Krishna Kumar Singh, and A Nedunchezhian, both 2012 batch officers, Ramesh Verma, a 2009 batch officer and Pandurang K Pole, a 2004 batch officer.

The reshuffle by the Ministry of Home Affairs included transfers of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre.

