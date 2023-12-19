Tow truck driver held for college student’s death

Noida, December 18
The police have arrested the driver of the tow truck, who allegedly pushed a college student between a crane and a car leading to her death in Greater Noida two days ago. He has been charged with rash driving and causing death due to negligence, Additional DCP Ashok Kumar said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...