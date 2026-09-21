Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to be developed as Global Heritage Centre

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The project will cover the Grade-I heritage Town Hall, Press Building and Park, with plans to develop the complex as a major centre for museums, cultural activities and tourism. The ownership of the 12,180-sq metre complex will remain with the MCD.

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Built between 1860 and 1866, the Town Hall complex served as the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation for several years before the civic body shifted to the Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre on Minto Road in 2010. A large part of the complex has remained vacant since then.

Under the MoU, the historic structure will undergo adaptive reuse while retaining its architectural and heritage character. The proposed Global Heritage Centre will include a museum and facilities for cultural and tourism activities, aimed at providing visitors with a consolidated experience of Old Delhi’s history and heritage.

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The DTTDC will conduct surveys, undertake a structural assessment and prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The government will subsequently decide whether to develop the project through public investment or a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A joint working group comprising officials from the DTTDC and MCD will monitor the project. The initial term of the MoU is 30 years, extendable by another 30 years through mutual consent.

Heritage material, archival material, artefacts and historical records associated with the Town Hall will remain with the MCD.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Town Hall was an important part of Delhi’s history and heritage and that the project would seek to preserve its historical and architectural identity while connecting it with modern tourism and cultural activities.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said developing the Town Hall, Press Building and Park as a Global Heritage Centre would give a new impetus to heritage tourism in Chandni Chowk. He said the government aimed to make historical monuments more attractive and useful for domestic and international tourists while preserving their heritage.