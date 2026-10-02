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Home / Delhi / Tractor-trolley rams bike in Gurugram, 2 die

Tractor-trolley rams bike in Gurugram, 2 die

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A data analyst at an IT company and his neighbour were killed when a speeding tractor-trolley rammed their motorcycle from behind in the Sector 18 area on Thursday. The driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 17-18 police station.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Vishwakarma (25), a native of Nagod in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, and Divyansh (24), a resident of Vidisha near Bhopal.

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Saurabh worked as a data analyst at an IT company in Sector 56. His family had been living in a rented house in the Molahera village area for about 15 years. Alongside his regular job, he also worked part-time as a Rapido bike taxi driver.

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According to the police, Saurabh was riding to his office on Thursday morning when he gave a lift to Divyansh, who lived in the neighbourhood. When they reached near Sarhaul village in Sector 18, the speeding tractor-trolley rammed their motorcycle from behind. Both men fell onto the road and were run over by the tractor-trolley.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured men to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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