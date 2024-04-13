Trade leaders extend support to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

During a national business summit organised by the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) in the national capital on Friday, over 200 trade leaders from 28 states announced their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT, said 9 crore traders and their families support PM Modi.

He said, “Entrepreneurs have always supported the developmental initiatives undertaken by PM Modi and they will continue to do so. I have pledged to work for entrepreneurs’ development and welfare. I will continue to fight for their interests and work tirelessly even after the victory.”

At the summit, election strategies were discussed in detail. It concluded with a march in favour of the Prime Minister from Lal Qila to Chandni Chowk.

Khandelwal, who is also the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, led the march, which received support from various trade associations.

