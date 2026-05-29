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Home / Delhi / Trader stabbed to death over parking dispute, accused held

Trader stabbed to death over parking dispute, accused held

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:38 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Trader stabbed to death over parking dispute, accused held
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The Gurugram police have arrested a shop owner for the murder of a fruit trader at Khandsa Mandi on Sunday morning. The trader was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute over parking a vehicle.

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The police said the accused was produced before a city court and remanded in police custody for two days. The weapon used in the crime, a sharp object locally known as a sua, is yet to be recovered.

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According to the police, on May 24 they received information from a hospital about the death of Bharat Bhushan (55), a resident of Khandsa Mandi, during treatment. A police team reached the hospital and found that he had died from injuries sustained in a fight.

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In his complaint, the victim’s brother said that between 5 am and 5.30 am on May 24, they were parking their fruit cart outside their shop when Rahul, from a neighbouring shop, objected and called shop owner Jai Bhagwan. Soon after arriving, Jai Bhagwan allegedly began arguing with them and stabbed Bharat Bhushan in the chest with a sharp object, causing him to collapse unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint, Shivaji Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

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During the investigation, the Sector 40 crime branch arrested the accused from Sonipat on Wednesday. The police identified him as Jai Bhagwan, alias Seetu (49), a resident of Hira Nagar, Gurugram.

“The accused admitted he committed the crime in a fit of rage after a dispute over parking. His criminal record shows two cases under the Gambling Act registered against him in Gurugram. We are continuing the investigation,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP (Crime), Gurugram.

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