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Home / Delhi / Traders ask Rahul to defer Nov 1 Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi

Traders ask Rahul to defer Nov 1 Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi

Flag Rs 10,000 cr business risk, urge Cong to hold it after Bhai Dooj

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File
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A proposed Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan here on November 1 has triggered concern among traders, with the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) writing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek its postponement until after Bhai Dooj, saying the event could affect business worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore during the peak festive season.

In its letter, the traders’ body has urged the Congress to hold the proposed mega rally after November 10. It has argued that the period around Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj is among the most important trading windows for Delhi, with business worth around Rs 25,000 crore taking place across sectors such as gold and silver, utensils, electronics, garments and automobiles.

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According to the CTI, the festive buying cycle begins on November 1, making the timing of the proposed rally particularly significant for traders.

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The organisation has also referred to disruption caused by protests in Central Delhi during October, saying traders had already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore because of demonstrations and road closures.

The concern is not limited to the immediate area around Ramlila Maidan. The CTI has pointed out that more than 20 major wholesale and retail markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace and Karol Bagh, fall within a 5-km radius of the venue.

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Traders fear that traffic diversions, barricading and possible closure of Metro stations during the rally could severely disrupt movement and business in these markets.

The letter also highlights the dependence of Delhi’s markets on buyers and traders from outside the city. With New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations located nearby, the CTI has said that road closures and congestion could discourage outside buyers from visiting the markets, affecting festive sales.

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