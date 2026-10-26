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Home / Delhi / Traders’ body seeks designated protest sites on Delhi’s outskirts

Traders’ body seeks designated protest sites on Delhi’s outskirts

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched an online petition seeking designated protest sites on the outskirts of Delhi, citing the disruption caused by frequent demonstrations in central areas to commercial activities and traders’ livelihoods.

Traders across the national capital have raised concerns over protests in key commercial areas, which they say affect customer access, traffic movement, goods deliveries and routine business operations. CAIT has urged the government to designate specific venues for protests to protect the right to demonstrate while allowing businesses to function without disruption.

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Several trade associations in Delhi have jointly launched the petition to garner public support. CAIT has also scheduled an online meeting with trade leaders from across the city on Monday to discuss the issue, explore possible solutions and formulate a joint strategy.

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CAIT Delhi state president Vipin Ahuja, national joint general secretary Sumit Agarwal, Delhi state general secretary Ashish Grover, Chandni Chowk Traders Parishad president Suresh Bindal, New Delhi Traders Association president Atul Bhargava, Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjeev Mehra and Kirana Committee president Ganga Bishan Gupta said frequent protests disrupted customer access, transport and routine business activities.

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