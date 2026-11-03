Traders seek designated protest sites to prevent biz disruptions

Delhi’s traders have urged Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to designate locations in the outer parts of the city for protests and political demonstrations, arguing that prolonged disruptions in commercial areas are affecting businesses and livelihoods.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) made the request on Monday, citing the protests, demonstrations and political activities witnessed in Delhi over the past month. It said normal business activity had been disrupted on nearly 14 days during this period.

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According to CAIT, Delhi records average daily trade of about Rs 2,200 crore and attracts lakhs of traders from different states for business and procurement. The traders’ body said repeated demonstrations and traffic disruptions had made it difficult for many of them to reach the city, affecting wholesale markets, retail businesses, small shops, street vendors, transport services and hotels.

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“The prolonged atmosphere of unrest, repeated demonstrations and traffic disruptions have prevented a large number of traders from reaching Delhi. This has directly impacted wholesale markets, retail businesses, small shopkeepers, street vendors, transport services, hotels and several other commercial activities,” CAIT said.

The organisation said traders had suffered financial losses but acknowledged their democratic right to peaceful protest. It argued, however, that such protests should not obstruct the right of others to conduct business and earn a livelihood.

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CAIT National President BC Bhartia said traders were deeply concerned and that a meeting of Delhi’s trade associations and prominent trade leaders would be held after Diwali to decide the future course of action.

Bhartia said, “The right to protest is an important pillar of democracy, but depriving others of their livelihood because of someone else’s protest cannot be acceptable.”

CAIT said designated protest sites in outer Delhi could protect the right to demonstrate while ensuring that major markets, commercial areas and public movement remained free from disruption.