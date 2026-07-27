Traders start ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Dukaan Tiranga’ campaign from Delhi

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday announced a nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Dukaan Tiranga” campaign, urging traders across the country to display the national flag at homes, shops and marketplaces as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at CAIT’s two-day National Traders Conference, which concluded in New Delhi after deliberations on issues concerning the trading community and preparations for the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from August 12 to 15.

Advertisement

More than 200 senior trade leaders from across the country attended the conference. As part of the campaign, CAIT will organise ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in markets across the country, featuring tableaux depicting India’s culture, heritage and patriotic themes. Market associations and trade bodies have also been asked to decorate commercial areas with the Tricolour and encourage traders to display the national flag at their establishments.

Advertisement

The conference also resolved to dedicate this year’s Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav to the spirit of India’s Independence. The organisers said Bharat Mandapam would be decorated with the Tricolour to promote the message of patriotism and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ among traders, entrepreneurs, investors and visitors from India and abroad.

CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “The campaign symbolises the trading community’s respect and commitment towards the nation,” adding that traders across the country would celebrate Independence Day through Tiranga Yatras, cultural programmes, patriotic events and large-scale display of the national flag in markets.

Advertisement

Khandelwal said the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav was expected to be one of India’s largest multi-sector trade exhibitions, bringing together startups, MSMEs, handicrafts, agriculture, food processing, technology and manufacturing sectors. He said the event aimed to promote Indian products globally, generate new business opportunities, boost exports and strengthen India’s position as a global manufacturing and trading hub.

Appealing to trade organisations and market associations to participate in the campaign, Khandelwal said the initiative would help reinforce the message of national unity, self-reliance and support for indigenous products while encouraging wider public participation in Independence Day celebrations.