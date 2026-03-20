Traders submit 11-point demands to CM ahead of budget

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Budget on March 24, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has submitted an 11-point demand charter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting key concerns of traders and industrial stakeholders across the capital.

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The recommendations are based on inputs from nearly 700 market associations and 56 industrial areas, reflecting a wide range of issues affecting Delhi’s business ecosystem. CTI has urged the government to introduce structural reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, reducing operational costs and boosting industrial growth.

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Among the major demands, the traders’ body has called for converting leasehold industrial plots in areas such as Bawana, Bhorgarh, Jhilmil, and Badli into freehold properties. It has also flagged discrepancies in circle rates at over 50 locations in the city, seeking rationalisation.

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The charter highlights concerns over high minimum wages and electricity tariffs in Delhi, stating that both are significantly higher compared to neighbouring states and need to be made more competitive. CTI has also proposed a separate warehouse policy for better storage and logistics management in the city.

In addition, the organisation has urged the government to expedite the formation of a Traders’ Welfare Board, which was announced in the previous budget but is yet to be implemented.

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Focusing on urban infrastructure and market conditions, CTI has recommended redevelopment schemes for historic markets such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar. It has also sought the creation of designated vending zones to address the issue of encroachments and unauthorised hawking in key market areas.

To boost trade, the body proposed the development of a ‘Delhi Bazaar Portal’ to help local traders access national and international markets. It further called for the organisation of large-scale shopping festivals on the lines of Dubai and China to promote retail activity.

Other key suggestions include simplification of business regulations through a single-window system and improvements in drainage and infrastructure in industrial areas.