Traffic advisory for Christmas: Here are the diversions planned in Delhi

Traffic advisory for Christmas: Here are the diversions planned in Delhi

The special traffic arrangements will come into effect from 2 pm onwards on December 24 and 25

PTI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Representational photo. File
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory informing people about traffic diversions and restrictions in parts of south Delhi, particularly in the Saket area, in view of Christmas celebrations scheduled on December 24 and 25.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be implemented around Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall in Saket to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety amid an expected surge in footfall. The special traffic arrangements will come into effect from 2 pm onwards on both days.

The police said Press Enclave Road and several internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar will be affected due to the restrictions. To manage congestion, diversions will be enforced at key junctions, including Sheikh Sarai red light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Asian Market Red Light on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road and PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light on Sri Aurobindo Marg.

As part of the traffic regulations, all median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will remain closed during the restricted hours. Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be permitted on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road. Additionally, DTC and cluster buses will not be allowed to ply towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road via the Asian Market Red Light, the advisory stated.

The traffic police also suggested alternative routes for commuters to avoid inconvenience. Commuters travelling from Chirag Delhi towards Qutub Minar have been advised to take the route via Khanpur T-Point, MB Road and Lado Sarai T-Point.

Those heading from the IIT Flyover towards Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm have been advised to use the route via TB Hospital red light, Lado Sarai red light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur red light.

