AI Impact Summit: Traffic diversions in Delhi amid heavy visitor influx today

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory mentioning traffic restrictions across several parts as a large number of visitors are expected at the Bharat Mandapam.

In view of the anticipated heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement, traffic regulations will be implemented to ensure smooth flow and public safety, the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will be enforced from 9 am to 8 pm.

Commuters may experience restrictions or diversions on several arterial and connecting roads, such as Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road.

To minimize inconvenience, traffic police have recommended the use of alternate corridors such as Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Ring Road.

The cops have also urged commuters to avoid the affected routes wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance, and allow additional travel time.

Motorists are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement during the restricted hours.