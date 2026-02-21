DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / AI Impact Summit: Traffic diversions in Delhi amid heavy visitor influx today

AI Impact Summit: Traffic diversions in Delhi amid heavy visitor influx today

In view of increased vehicular movement, traffic regulations will be enforced from 9 am to 8 pm to ensure smooth flow and public safety

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory mentioning traffic restrictions across several parts as a large number of visitors are expected at the Bharat Mandapam.

Advertisement

In view of the anticipated heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement, traffic regulations will be implemented to ensure smooth flow and public safety, the advisory stated.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will be enforced from 9 am to 8 pm.

Advertisement

Commuters may experience restrictions or diversions on several arterial and connecting roads, such as Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road.

To minimize inconvenience, traffic police have recommended the use of alternate corridors such as Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Ring Road.

Advertisement

The cops have also urged commuters to avoid the affected routes wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance, and allow additional travel time.

Motorists are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement during the restricted hours.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts