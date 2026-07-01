Traffic congestion eases at 30 critical spots in Delhi: L-G review

Delhi has seen significant easing of traffic congestion across 30 critical spots, a review of the traffic situation by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has revealed.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital enforcement frameworks have been used to address traffic snarls and these will be aggressively scaled up for 24/7 monitoring.

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Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of measures undertaken to address the city’s traffic situation, following the directives issued by him during a meeting at the Todapur Headquarters of the Delhi Traffic Police on April 2.

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The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners of Police (Traffic), Joint Commissioners of Police (Traffic) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic).

Assessing the progress achieved through the measures such as increased visibility of traffic police personnel on roads, foot patrolling, engineering interventions and technological solutions, the L-G was informed that the congestion length, established using Google Maps at an interval of 15 minutes, had declined to 32.43 km between April and June 25, 2026, from 48.25 km during January-March, 2026.

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During April-June 2026, month-on-month congestion reduced across 34 of the 62 identified priority hotspots in the Capital.

The police have initially undertaken works at 34 of the identified 62 hotspots, and will subsequently take up works on the remaining 28 locations.

The review found that traffic congestion reduced by 82.59% at Pushta Road (Kailash Nagar). Khajuri Chowk witnessed a 74.29% reduction in traffic snarls. The Teen Murti roundabout saw a 66.01% improvement in traffic flow.

Due to various reasons, including road construction, congestion increased at four identified hotspots - Naraina Flyover, South-Ex Part-I, Max Hospital, Saket and Bhavbhuti Marg - by 1.28%, 7.55%, 14.93% and 349.87%, respectively.

Despite these successes, persistent bottlenecks at Dwarka Mor, Sarai Kale Khan, Mukarba Chowk and Dabri Gol Chakkar were flagged as severe areas of concern requiring immediate infrastructural and operational interventions.