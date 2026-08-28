DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Traffic cop rescues truck driver trapped under overturned vehicle

Traffic cop rescues truck driver trapped under overturned vehicle

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A Delhi Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rescued a truck driver who was trapped underneath an overturned vehicle at Pansali Chowk, police said.

Advertisement

According to the Traffic Police, a PCR call was received at around 6.41 am on Wednesday regarding the overturning of a truck at Pansali Chowk.

Advertisement

ASI Sanjay of the Rohini Traffic Circle reached the spot and found the driver, Sahil, 25, trapped underneath the overturned truck. His leg was stuck beneath the vehicle, leaving him unable to free himself.

Advertisement

The officer coordinated with the concerned personnel and initiated efforts to rescue the driver. His prompt intervention helped free Sahil’s trapped leg, following which the injured man was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver had suffered significant blood loss at the spot, police said. The Traffic Police said the timely response of ASI Sanjay was crucial in preventing further serious injury and may have helped save the driver’s life and limb.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts