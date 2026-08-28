Traffic cop rescues truck driver trapped under overturned vehicle

A Delhi Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rescued a truck driver who was trapped underneath an overturned vehicle at Pansali Chowk, police said.

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According to the Traffic Police, a PCR call was received at around 6.41 am on Wednesday regarding the overturning of a truck at Pansali Chowk.

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ASI Sanjay of the Rohini Traffic Circle reached the spot and found the driver, Sahil, 25, trapped underneath the overturned truck. His leg was stuck beneath the vehicle, leaving him unable to free himself.

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The officer coordinated with the concerned personnel and initiated efforts to rescue the driver. His prompt intervention helped free Sahil’s trapped leg, following which the injured man was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver had suffered significant blood loss at the spot, police said. The Traffic Police said the timely response of ASI Sanjay was crucial in preventing further serious injury and may have helped save the driver’s life and limb.