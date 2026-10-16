Traffic curbs issued for central Delhi ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters in view of the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, advising them to avoid select routes in the area.

According to the advisory, traffic movement on roads in and around Connaught Place may be affected from 3 pm onwards.

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The stretches include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, the 'C' Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (from GPO to the 'C' Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

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The traffic police said dynamic diversions would be implemented depending on the prevailing situation, and advised commuters to plan their journey allowing extra travel time and use public transport wherever possible.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that the Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for "administrative reasons", after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding the protest.

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The march, announced amid a stand-off between the CJP and Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

Delhi Police have urged people to stay away from the march, but said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Section 163 of the BNSS prohibiting mass gatherings is in force in the area to maintain peace and protect human lives as well as public and private property, police said.