Traffic diversions across central Delhi for BRICS motorcade rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police will impose traffic diversions and regulate vehicular movement on several key routes in the New Delhi area on Tuesday in view of a VVIP motorcade rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Summit.

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The rehearsal is scheduled from 11 am to 3 pm, during which commuters may face restrictions and diversions along routes used for the movement of VVIP motorcades.

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The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, prompting the Delhi Police to put in place elaborate arrangements for the movement of heads of state, foreign dignitaries and other delegates.

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Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to avoid inconvenience.

Motorists have also been urged to follow diversion routes and directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

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Emergency and essential service vehicles will be given priority passage during the restrictions, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised residents to check official traffic advisories before travelling during the Summit period.

“Citizens are requested to plan their routes in advance and follow the directions of traffic personnel to ensure safe and smooth movement,” the police said.

Delhi L-G reviews BRICS traffic preparedness

Earlier, Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Traffic Police headquarters to review preparations for the Summit.

Senior traffic police officers briefed the L-G on arrangements for the movement of heads of state and government, foreign dignitaries, the Prime Minister and other delegates.

The Delhi Traffic Police said comprehensive, technology-driven arrangements were being put in place to ensure safe and seamless movement during the high-profile event.

The arrangements include coordinated traffic management, route planning, regulation of vehicular movement and measures to tackle congestion along key corridors.

Efforts would be made to ensure that the arrangements cause minimal inconvenience to the general public.