Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Compounding the woes of travellers at IGI Airport here, the traffic congestion on the NH-48, connecting Gurugram and the mega aviation infrastructure, have become a major irritant for commuters.

Posting pictures of traffic jam, CEO of Jet Airways Sanjiv Kapoor in a tweet said: “It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon (Gurugram). And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes at 12.39am.”

In another tweet he went on to add: “12.58am... vehicles stopped on the left lane slowing traffic down. And then as we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. ”

Incidentally, Special Commissioner of Delhi Traffic Police Muktesh Chander had on July 12, 2021 issued circular asking personnel to do their job diligently.