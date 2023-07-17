Traffic movement resumes on Ring Road after Yamuna water level recedes; few restrictions still in place

New Delhi, July 17
Traffic movement has resumed on Ring Road as the Yamuna water level has receded, however, some restrictions are still in place, an advisory issued on Monday said.
The traffic movement has resumed on Ring Road in both the carriageways between Wazirabad Flyover via Majnu ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate for medium and light vehicles.
Traffic movement has resumed for medium and light vehicles in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass upto IP flyover.
Further, in view of water logging, just before the IP flyover, commuters are advised to take the left turn towards Vikas Marg and further take the loop or U-turn to go towards Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory said.
Ring Road carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to IP flyover via Geeta Colony underpass towards ISBT is opened for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu, it stated.
In view of mud and slippery road conditions, MGM road from Raj Ghat to Shanti Van and from Shanti Van to Y point is closed for traffic.
Further, in view of mud and slippery road conditions, commuters and road users are advised to take proper care while driving on the above roads and plan their journey accordingly, it added.
Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.
The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
