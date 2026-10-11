Traffic snarls hit Central Delhi amid security curbs

Heavy traffic congestion was reported across several parts of Central Delhi on Saturday as security forces stepped up deployment to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) at Jantar Mantar.

Security checks at key stretches leading to the protest site, barricades and heightened surveillance slowed vehicular movement, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Vehicles were stopped, turned back or diverted to alternative routes, with restrictions in place at several points across the area.

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The closure of 45 Metro stations further added to commuters’ woes, with many opting for app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws. However, passengers also faced difficulties booking these services amid the Internet connectivity restrictions within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday extended the closure of 45 Metro stations, which had been shut since 9 pm on Friday due to security reasons, until 10 pm on Saturday.

All 45 Metro stations reopen

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced around 10 pm on Saturday that entry and exit gates at all 45 Metro stations across the network had reopened. Interchange facilities at all affected stations had also been restored, it said.