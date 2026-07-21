 Traffic snarls, massive gridlock due to students’ protest in Capital

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The demonstration, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various student organisations, was organised to demand systemic education reforms, accountability for NEET examination irregularities, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Due to the protest, several roads in the national capital were blocked which included the Raisina road, Talkatora road, DDU Marg and Minto road, among others.

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This led to traffic jams at key stretches in the central part of the national capital.

In view of the closure of several metro stations, including the Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Janpath, a huge crowd of commuters gathered at these stations.

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Visuals at the key metro station at Rajiv Chowk, also known as Connaught Place, showed a flood of protesters at the station due to the closure of its exit gates.

From early morning, traffic volume increased rapidly on NH-44, NH-9, Vikas Marg, and other major routes leading from South Delhi towards Lutyens’ Delhi. Commuters travelling from Noida and Gurugram remained stuck in traffic for hours.

To secure Parliament House and other sensitive VIP zones, Delhi Police barricaded several entry points and diverted vehicles to alternative routes. However, these diversion routes also witnessed a sharp rise in traffic within a short span, leading to long snarls and severe congestion.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, more than 40 complaints related to traffic jams were received at the traffic control room from the New Delhi area alone. Over 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed in the field to regulate traffic.

Deputy Commissioner-level officers personally monitored traffic operations at several sensitive intersections and major roads, while ACPs, traffic inspectors, and other police personnel remained engaged in implementing diversions and clearing jams. Despite these efforts, it took several hours for traffic to return to normal in many parts of the Capital.

Central Delhi houses several Union ministries, private offices, and public sector undertakings, where lakhs of employees commute daily. However, due to police checks and traffic restrictions on various routes, commuters faced significant hardship. Many employees had to walk up to 2 km to reach their offices after buses were terminated midway because of heavy congestion.