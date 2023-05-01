 Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain : The Tribune India

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Heavy rain reported from Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, Lutyens’ Delhi, eastern part and Noida

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rain, in New Delhi on May 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital on Monday as rain lashed the city making it difficult for the commuters to reach their destination on time.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they received 31 calls at their control room regarding the traffic issue, along with three calls related to waterlogging.

Commuters experienced traffic snarls in several areas, including Jhandewalan Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Rohini and south Delhi, they said.

“Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The commuters also faced hardship while booking cabs and ride fares also fluctuated.

Soumya Singh, who was travelling from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, said six cab drivers cancelled her bookings.

“I was trying to book a cab from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, but it took me seven attempts to finally book a cab. In between, the prices were also fluctuating rapidly. During the rainy season, it becomes very difficult to get a cab or an auto-rickshaw through online cab aggregators,” Singh said.

Several other commuters also shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

“Traffic choked under flyover towards August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Park, Heavy traffic on Rohtak Road between Peeragarhi and Nangloi,” a Twitter user said.

“The traffic is jammed at Rohini Sector-8 crossing near Rohini East Metro Station,” another commuter tweeted.

Amitesh Kumar, who was travelling from Ramprastha to Green Park said, “Traffic at Anand Vihar is a nightmare for the commuter who passes through the stretch daily as half of the road is being encroached by the auto-rickshaws and buses. The rain on Monday made it more difficult for us to sneak through the road.”

Another commuter said that the Barapullah flyover is clogged and waterlogging in several places.

Traffic is also affected near Civic Centre, on Pusa Road near Hanuman Mandir, near Max Hospital in Saket and Dwarka flyover, others said.

Heavy rain was reported from Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, Lutyens’ Delhi, the eastern part and Noida.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day.

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season’s average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

2
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

6
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

8
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

9
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

10
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Priyank is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi d...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk