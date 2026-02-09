Tragedy sparks political storm

Advertisement

The AAP launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of insensitivity. In a statement, AAP said, “The shamelessness of Delhi’s BJP government has crossed all limits."

Even though the pyre of the young man hasn’t cooled down yet, the BJP is celebrating today. The country has never seen a more shameless Chief Minister than Delhi’s BJP government and Rekha Gupta, the AAP said.

CM sahiba has no time to meet the mother of the deceased, but has plenty of time to celebrate and eat gulab jamun, it added.

The BJP rejected the allegations, accusing AAP of politicising a tragedy. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “The statement issued by Saurabh Bharadwaj after the Delhi Government’s programme dedicating 500 buses to the people of Delhi does not reflect any sympathy for the Janakpuri accident. Rather, it exposes the political frustration of his party govt. for failing to bring even a single bus in its 11 years in power.”

He added, “Providing support to the victim’s family is the responsibility of the government, but indulging in statements and petty politics over the untimely death of a child is highly condemnable.”

Sachdeva claimed BJP leaders were assisting the family, saying, “The family of the late youth Kamal Dhyani… is associated with the BJP family, and our Palam MLA Kuldeep Solanki has been providing support to the family for the past three days. Today, Minister Ashish Sood also visited the family and expressed his condolences.”

The tragedy has renewed concerns over civic negligence, even as political tempers continue to flare.