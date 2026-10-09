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Home / Delhi / Transformers delay Rs 21-crore drain project in northwest Delhi

Transformers delay Rs 21-crore drain project in northwest Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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A Rs 21-crore drain project along the nearly five-km road from Jain Nagar to Kanjhawala in Delhi is facing a delay because five electricity transformers have become roadblocks to construction.

The transformers, located at five points along the route, have left sections of the drain incomplete. Work on both sides of the transformers is largely complete, but the portions beneath them cannot be finished until they are shifted.

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The affected locations include areas near the Radhasoami Satsang, the gate of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Karala, Sukhbir Nagar, a health centre and a Punjab National Bank branch. In some places, pipes have been laid beneath transformers to allow construction to continue, but five locations remain obstructed.

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The delay is expected to stretch the project by around six months beyond its scheduled completion, as the transformers need to be relocated before the remaining sections can be built.

The incomplete drainage work is already affecting people using the road. Dirty water is accumulating at several points because the drain is not fully functional.

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The road connects Karala, Majri, Rama Vihar, Shiv Vihar and Anandpur Dham, besides several nearby villages and colonies. Nearly 10,000 vehicles use the stretch during morning and evening hours, making the unfinished drain a daily problem for a large number of commuters.

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