Transgender identity about gender incongruence, not hormonal or birth defects: AIIMS experts
Prof Rajesh Khadgawat, a senior endocrinologist at AIIMS, said transgender identity should not be confused with disorders of sexual development (DSD), a separate medical condition affecting genital formation at birth.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement