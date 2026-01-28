Transgender identity about gender incongruence, not hormonal or birth defects: AIIMS experts

Advertisement

“People are not born transgender. They are born physically normal, like any other child. As they grow up, some individuals realise that their gender identity does not match the sex assigned to them at birth. This is a matter of identity and thinking, not a hormonal disorder,” Prof. Khadgawat said.

He explained that DSD refers to rare congenital conditions where a child’s chromosomes, gonads or genitalia do not align in typical male or female patterns. “That is a biological condition. A person with DSD is not a transgender person,” he emphasised.

Rejecting the notion that transgender identity results from excess or deficiency of hormones in the womb, Prof Khadgawat said medical evidence does not support such claims. “There is no hormone imbalance in transgender individual nor is there any hormonal problem in the mother or father. All hormone levels are normal. Research is ongoing to understand the exact basis of gender identity, but there is no scientific proof linking it to prenatal hormonal exposure,” he said.

Dr Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, explained that gender identity awareness often begins in early childhood but becomes more pronounced as children grow older and social expectations intensify.

“From birth, children are raised based on their genitalia, and society imposes gender roles on them by the age of 3 to 5. Some children, however, begin to feel from a very young age that they belong to another gender. At that stage, they are too young to articulate or act on these feelings,” Dr Sharan said.

He noted that early signs may include resistance to gender-specific clothing or preferences for socialising with peers of another gender. “These behaviours are often dismissed as phases. But when children enter school, teasing and social pressure increase, and their distress becomes more visible,” he said.

According to Dr Sharan, many transgender individuals only gain the confidence to openly acknowledge their identity after turning 18, when they experience greater independence and exposure. “When they meet others like themselves, they realise they are not alone. That is often when they approach their families or seek medical help,” he said.

However, social stigma remains a major barrier. “In many cases, families fear loss of social reputation. Some parents resort to confinement, harassment or even violence. As a result, many transgender persons leave their homes, face homelessness and lack of income,” he said.

Medical experts highlighted that marginalisation exposes transgender persons to higher health risks, including mental health challenges and HIV infection. “While HIV prevalence has declined in the general population due to awareness and government programmes, it remains disproportionately high among transgender individuals because of social exclusion and lack of stable livelihoods,” Prof. Khadgawat said.

At AIIMS, transgender patients are treated through a structured, multidisciplinary approach. “When a transgender person comes to us, they are first evaluated at our endocrinology clinic. We conduct detailed medical examinations and blood tests to assess overall health, including diabetes, blood pressure, liver and kidney function,” Prof Khadgawat said.

Hormone therapy is initiated only after informed consent. “Hormone treatment is largely reversible. If a person decides to stop, the effects gradually wear off,” he explained. Patients are also referred to psychiatry for assessment to ensure clarity and consistency of intent.

After one year of hormone therapy and psychiatric certification, patients may opt for gender-affirming surgeries. These procedures are performed by the Department of Plastic Surgery following comprehensive evaluation. “Hormone therapy continues for long, sometimes for decades, with regular monitoring to manage dosage and side-effects,” he said.

Currently, AIIMS sees 20–25 new transgender patients every month, with around 200-300 individuals returning regularly for follow-up care and procedures.

Dr Sharan pointed out that transgender identities are not a modern phenomenon. “References to transgender individuals exist in ancient Indian texts, including the character of Shikhandi in the Mahabharata. What has changed is visibility,” he said.

He added that legal recognition had played a crucial role. “Before 2019, transgender persons faced criminalisation and systemic exclusion. After legal recognition and rights were granted, more people began seeking healthcare openly. The numbers have not increased but visibility has,” he said.