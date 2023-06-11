Travel agent arrested for Rs 40 lakh fraud

New Delhi, June 10
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people from across India by sending them false messages with offer of heavy discounts on flight tickets and visas, the police said on Saturday.
Kamal Singh, a resident of Dashrathpuri in Palam village, was arrested from Goa.
Singh defrauded people of around Rs 40 lakh and spent the money on betting.
A man named Ankur on January 1 filed a complaint with the police alleging he was duped of Rs 4.86 lakh by someone who offered him discount on flight ticket and visa for Poland.
The police began their investigation and traced Singh in Margao in Goa on the basis of call records.
