Travel agent booked for fraud

Gurugram, November 24
The police have booked a travel agent for duping a retired Army Major of over Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of providing him air ticket services.
The suspect had demanded Rs 3,68,500 for booking his flight and accommodation in Mauritius. However, he later cancelled the bookings and got the refunded amount in his bank account. An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.
The suspect has been identified as Krishan Kant Sharma, a resident of Jaipur.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the agent under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. A probe into the matter is underway.
