Tremors in NCR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday night felt tremors after an earthquake hit the Hind Kush region of Afghanistan around 7.55 pm. However, no casualty or damage had been reported until the filing of the report. According to the National Centre for Seismology, “An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

Earlier, tremors were felt on January 1 after an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Jhajjar district in Haryana.